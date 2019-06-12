Boil water advisory lifted for Town of Harrisville customers

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – The boil water advisory that was issued by the Town of Harrisville on Friday, June 7, has been lifted, officials announced Wednesday.

The advisory affected customers in Pullman, the Washburn and Mahone area and the Chevaux de Frise area.

The issue with the water has been corrected, officials said in a news release.

Harrisville officials apologized for any inconvenience the advisory casued and thank customers for their patience.

For information on water advisories and issues from all over north central West Virginia, visit the boil water advisory section of wboy.com.