City of Fairmont issues boil water advisory

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont has issued a boil water advisory for Layfayette Street and the surrounding areas.

In the release, the city of Fairmont said the advisory was in place due to a water line repair for the area. Customers are advised to boil water for one full minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Customers may also experience low water pressure, discolored water or loss of water completely. The boil water advisory is in place until further notice.

After repairs on the water line are complete, the city of Fairmont will collect samples for bacteriological testing. Customers are asked to call 304-366-1461 if they wish to receive additional information on the advisory.