City of Fairmont issues boil water advisory for downtown area

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont has issued a boil water advisory for the downtown area.

A release stated that a boil water advisory has been issued for Adams and Quincy streets in downtown Fairmont due to a water line repair.

Customers affected should boil water to ensure they boil water for at least one minute before consuming, cleaning or bathing.

Once repairs are completed, the City of Fairmont will collect samples from the water line to ensure the water is free of bacteria. There is no timeframe on when the repairs will be finished or the advisory will be lifted.