FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont has issued a boil water notice for certain areas.

In a press release, the city stated that the water department is repairing a main water line affecting Bonanza Lane, Riverview Drive, Skyhawk Court, Apache Circle and the surrounding area.

The water department will collect samples for testing, with results determined in 24 hours, the release states. The earliest the notice can be lifted is after 2 p.m. on April 26.