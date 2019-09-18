Fairmont issues boil water advisory

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont has issued a boil water advisory for Lowell Street and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Customers are advised to boil or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice.

The city is repairing a main water line. Samples will be collected for bacteriological testing and results determined in 24 hours. For any questions, customers may contact the Filtration Plant at (304) 366 – 1461 after 5 p.m. on September 19 to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.