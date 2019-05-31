Fairmont issues boil water notice for Big Tree Drive area

UPDATE(6/3/19 11:24 a.m.)

The City of Fairmont lifted the boil water notice for the Big Tree Drive area, after water samples were tested.

ORIGINAL STORY(5/31/19 12:18 p.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont has issued a boil water notice for customers in the Big Tree Drive area.

The notice was issued Friday morning.

Water department crews are repairing a main line at 1745 Big Tree Drive, officials said.

If you have lost water service, have had low pressure or discolored water, officials encourage you to boil your water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, bathing, washing dishes and preparing food, until further notice, officials said.

If you boil your water, officials say to let it boil for at least a minute and then let it cool before using it.

The city will be collecting samples for bacteriological testing. Residents can call the water filtration plant at 304-366-1461 on Saturday, June 1 after Noon to see if the boil water notice has been lifted.

This is the third boil water notice issued in Fairmont in two days.

For information on water advisories and issues from all over north central West Virginia, visit the boil water advisory section of wboy.com.