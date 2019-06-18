Fairmont issues boil water notice for one neighborhood

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont issued a boil water notice for several streets in one neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The water department is repairing a water line that affects Hunsaker and Avery streets, Wayside Drive and the surrounding area.

If your service has had low water pressure, a loss of water or discoloration, officials say to either boil your water or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and preparing food.

If you choose the boil option, bring the water to a boil, let it boil for at least a minute and then let it cool down before using it, officials said.

Once the line is repaired, bacteriological testing will be done for 24 hours, according to officials.

Customers can call the filtration plant at 304-366-1461 after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday to see if the boil water notice is still in effect.

