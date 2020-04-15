Greater Harrison County PSD announces main water break

Boil Water Advisory
BOIL WATER ADVISORY.jpg

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Greater Harrison County PSD announced Tuesday night that a main water break occurred and is affecting multiple areas in the county.

Those who live on or around Andel road, Douglas Dairy, Moss run, Copeland Road, Normandy Estates and Ridgeview drive are experiencing low or no water pressure.

Officials with the PSD stated that residents should expect water pressure to return to normal near 8 a.m.

There is no word as to what has caused the break. Those with questions should contact the PSD at (304) 745-3463.

