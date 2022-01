Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. — The Town of Lumberport, Haywood, and Cambria areas have been placed under a conserve water advisory.

Residents are asked to report any leak or excess of water of any sort by calling the Mayors Building at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

