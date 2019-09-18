UPDATE: Boil water advisory for area of Monongah lifted

UPDATE (9/20/2019 9:28 a.m.)

MONONGAH, W.Va – The boil water advisory for the area of Jackson Street to Swisher Hill in Monongah has been lifted.

ORIGINAL (9/18/2019 10:28 a.m.)

MONONGAH, W.Va. – Students at Monongah Elementary are being sent home early on Wednesday due to water issues, according to school officials.

Officials at Monongah Elementary said that students will be sent home at 11 a.m.

A boil water advisory was issued for Monongah on Wednesday morning. The advisory is in effect for Jackson Street to Swisher Hill due to a main water break. Residents of the area are being advised to boil water prior to use until further notice.