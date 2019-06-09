UPDATE: Mt. Hope Water Association lifts boil water advisory in Upshur Co.

UPDATE (6/10/2019)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The boil water advisory that was issued by the Mt. Hope Water Association on Saturday for residents of Upshur County has been lifted.

ORIGINAL (6/8/2019)

Residents of an Upshur County utility are under a boil water advisory this evening.

The Mt. Hope Water Association says customers with low or no water pressure are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The Tallmansville-area association says a break in the line is affecting customers in different regions of its service area.

Officials with the association did not have an immediate estimate as to when service would be restored.

Follow 12 News for more information on the situation.