UPDATE: Town of Monongah adds Stoney Lonesome Road to boil water advisory

UPDATE:

MONONGAH, W.Va. – The town of Monongah sent out a release around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

The town has added the Stoney Lonesome Road area to the boil water advisory.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/6/2019:

The town of Monongah has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued Thursday morning, and the affected areas are Jackson Street (within city limits) to Swisher Hill.

In the release, the Town of Monongah stated the reason for the advisory was due to a water line break.

The advisory is in effect until lifted by the town of Monongah, no indication as to when the advisory will be lifted has been given.