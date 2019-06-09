UPDATE: West Union lifts Boil Water Advisory

UPDATE(June 10, 2019 12:41 p.m.)

WEST UNION – The boil water advisory that had been issued for some West Union residents on Friday, has been lifted, per town officials Monday.

Testing has been completed and no contamination was found, official said.

ORIGINAL STORY(June 7, 2019 10:10 p.m.)

The town of West Union has issued a boil water advisory for residents in the Wabash area.

Water service there has been interrupted for a repair in the Cass Avenue and Homestead area.

Officials said tests have not confirmed whether or not the water may be contaminated, but ask residents of those areas to boil their water until further notice.

They say a crew is searching for the break but some contamination may occur in the meantime.

Residents should contact City Hall for more information at (304) 873-1400.