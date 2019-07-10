Valley Falls Public Service District issues boil water advisory

FAIRMONT, W.Va – The Valley Falls Public Service District is going to shut off water for a portion of its customers starting Thursday, according to a boil water advisory sent out by the company.

In the advisory, Valley Falls PSD stated that water will be turned off due to a water main break in need of repair in the areas of Snowball Bush Lane, Singing Pines Lane and Poplar Island.

Water will be shut off for customers in those areas from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., after which a boil water advisory is in place until the Valley Falls PSD lifts the advisory, according to the release.

Those wanting more information on the advisory are welcome to call the Valley Falls PSD at (304) 363-0570.