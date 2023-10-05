BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Bomb Squad was called to a Bridgeport home Thursday night after a resident said they received a “suspicious package.”

According to an officer from the Bridgeport Police Department, shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, a resident at 909 Johnson Avenue received a “suspicious package” followed by a “suspicious text” and proceeded to call the police. The officer said that both of these met the criteria to call in the bomb squad.

Once the bomb squad arrived, the officer said that they found the package and inspected it with x-rays before safely detonating it. The officer said that nothing dangerous was found inside the package and that nobody was injured.

The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating.

The Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Bomb Squad and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the call.