PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tucker County High School is now on a code green following a bomb threat on Wednesday.

According to officials with the Tucker County Board of Education, a bomb threat was called in on Oct. 26, resulting in a “code orange” being called for the school. Law enforcement with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

After determining there was no threat, the school was placed on “code green” at some point shortly after 2:30 p.m.; no further details are available at this time and the Tucker County schools superintendent was unavailable for comment.