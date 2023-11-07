Update: 11/7/2023, 2:12 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Police (UPD) have reported that no evidence of a threat was found following an alert of a possible bomb threat on Tuesday.

UPD said in a release that a threat was made to a WVU employee around 12:30 p.m., which prompted them to search the building. UPD is currently investigating the origin of the call and “will take additional actions, as warranted.”

WVU said that campus operations returned to normal around 2 p.m.

Original: 11/7/2023, 1:01 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bomb threat has been reported at West Virginia University.

The WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook account posted at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 that the bomb threat was reported at the Mineral Resources Building, which is on the Evansdale Campus in Morgantown.

Very few details were provided, but the post said that people should evacuate/avoid the area, including all Engineering Sciences buildings. The Engineering PRT station has also been shut down and the PRT is bypassing the station.

University Police officers are conducting a sweep of the building.

Other nearby buildings include the WVU Student Recreation Center, WVU Evansdale Visitor Center and the Canady Creative Arts Center.

