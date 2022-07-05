MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s alert system has given the all clear after the downtown campus was evacuated for a bomb threat.

According to a release from WVU, the threat was made to the Morgantown Police Department over the phone.

The WVU Alert about the threat was sent out at 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the alert, the downtown campus will be closed for the rest of the day.

People were asked to evacuate and avoid the area, including academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair. The alert said that these measures are “out of an abundance of caution.”

As of 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, police had searched the area and found no devices. The alert said that normal activities may resume on the downtown campus.

Crews investigate a bomb threat at WVU on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

Buildings on the downtown campus will reopen on Wednesday, July 6.

BridgeValley Technical and Community College in South Charleston posted on Facebook saying it has closed all campus buildings for the rest of the day due to the “unknown nature” of a recent bomb threat. For the latest, check with 12 News affiliate WOWK.