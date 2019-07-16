UPDATE: Both southbound lanes reopen following 3-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County

UPDATE (7/16/2019 3:30 p.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va, – Both lanes of I-79 southbound near the South Fairmont Exit have reopened following a three-vehicle accident in Marion County.

ORIGINAL (7/16/2019 3:12 p.m.)

Both southbound lanes of I-79 near the South Fairmont Exit have been closed following a vehicle accident on I-79 Tuesday afternoon, according to 911 officials.

The accident occurred at 2:26 p.m. near mile marker 132.5 in Marion County, 911 officials said. The accident involved three vehicles and no one has been transported to the hospital at this time, according to 911 officials.

The West Virginia Division of Highways, White Hall Police, West Virginia State Police and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.