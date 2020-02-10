3 sent to hospital after boulder falls on PRT in Morgantown; road closed for cleanup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A boulder has fallen in Morgantown on Monongahela Boulevard at the intersection of 8th Street and Evansdale Drive, according to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center.

  Courtesy of Morgantown Police Department
According to a tweet from the WVU PRT account, a boulder struck a PRT vehicle. The PRT is closed until further notice.

Three people also went to the hospital in the incident, according to the WVU PRT Twitter account.

According to West Virginia 511, both lanes northbound and southbound on Monongahela Boulevard are closed.

The Morgantown Police Department is in charge of investigating the incident. No other information has been released at this time.

