3 sent to hospital after boulder falls on PRT in Morgantown; road closed for cleanup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A boulder has fallen in Morgantown on Monongahela Boulevard at the intersection of 8th Street and Evansdale Drive, according to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center.



Courtesy of Morgantown Police Department

According to a tweet from the WVU PRT account, a boulder struck a PRT vehicle. The PRT is closed until further notice.

We are aware of an incident between the Engineering and Beechurst stations where a boulder struck a PRT vehicle. Emergency services are on the scene. The PRT is closed until further notice. — WVU PRT (@WVUPRTstatus) February 10, 2020

Three people also went to the hospital in the incident, according to the WVU PRT Twitter account.

Three people were transported to the hospital from the incident. We will update as more information becomes available. — WVU PRT (@WVUPRTstatus) February 10, 2020

According to West Virginia 511, both lanes northbound and southbound on Monongahela Boulevard are closed.

Rock Slide on US-19 SB at WV 705.

2 of 2 southbound lanes are closed and 2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.

Between 8th street and Patterson drive, Monongalia County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) February 10, 2020

The Morgantown Police Department is in charge of investigating the incident. No other information has been released at this time.