CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The southbound lane of I-79 has reopened after an earlier vehicle crash shut it down.

According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.

According to Marion County 911, no one was transported. State Police and the Winfield Fire Department were present at the scene.

Nothing else is known about the accident at this time.