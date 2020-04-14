Two coal miners flown to hospital after rescue operation at Leer Mining Complex in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Emergency crews responded Tuesday to the scene of an incident at the Leer Mining Complex in Taylor County.

Just before 4:00 a.m., a call came into the Harrison-Taylor 911 Center that two coal miners were trapped at the Arch Coal facility, near Grafton.

As of 5:00 a.m., one miner was able to get himself out, while a rescue mission was underway to free the second miner, according to 911 officials. By 5:40 a.m., 911 officials reported that two patients had been flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. There is no word on the patients’ conditions.

The Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS were called to the mine.

When asked for a statement, Arch Coal’s Leer Mine responded: “The Leer mine in Taylor County, West Virginia, confirmed that two miners were injured in an early morning incident. Both miners were transported to the hospital in Morgantown for treatment.”

“Gayle and I are praying for a swift recovery for the miners injured in Taylor County this morning. We send our hearts out to the miners’ families and loved ones as they work to support our injured miners. Our brave miners put their lives on the line every day as they power our nation, and we are forever grateful for their contributions. Gayle and I, like all West Virginians, will keep those miners’ loved ones, families, and friends in our prayers.” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

12 News has made calls to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training and is awaiting calls back.

No other immediate details were available. This story will be updated as more information is made available.