CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported after a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County on Saturday.

According to Harrison County 911, the accident was reported at Meadowbrook Mall Road in Bridgeport around 4:17 p.m. on Aug. 26. One person was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown as a result of the accident.

A cause for the accident has not been released.

Bridgeport PD is investigating the incident and other officials on scene included Anmoore FD, Bridgeport FD, Bridgeport EMS, Nutter Fort PD, State Police Bridgeport and State Police Grafton.

Stick with 12 News for future updates.