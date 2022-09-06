A fire at Schwan’s Home Services in Bridgeport, WV. Photo taken by Devin Boyce and used with permission.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — At least six fire departments responded to a fire at Schwan’s Home Services on West Industrial Park Road in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning.

The Harrison County 911 log shows a call for a fire came in at around 12:30 a.m. and the Anmoore, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Philippi and Shinnston Fire Departments all aided in the response.

Bridgeport Fire Department Chief Phil Hart said the fire was quickly contained to the business’s garage, which sustained some smoke and water damage.

Hart said the fire was determined to have started on accident after a worker set gloves on a heater.

Schwan’s products should not be affected by the fire, according to Hart, who also said the business’s manager told him that he did plan on opening for business Tuesday.