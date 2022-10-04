BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A young girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Route 50 near McDonald’s, but is expected to be OK, according to the Bridgeport Fire Department.

Bridgeport Fire Department Captain Michael Wilburn said the girl had minor injuries. The Harrison County 911 Center said the injured person was transported to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.

The accident was reported at around 7:35 a.m. and as of 8 a.m., first responders with the Bridgeport fire and police departments were returning to their stations and traffic on Route 50 was back to normal.