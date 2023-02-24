CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A dramatic-looking traffic accident early Friday morning flipped one vehicle on Interstate 79 northbound near the off-ramp for U.S. Route 50 in Clarksburg.

It happened just before 6 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 log.

Officials at the Harrison County 911 Center say a vehicle was broken down along that ramp when another vehicle hit it. 12 News staff say the broken down vehicle was a large pickup truck and it flipped over due to the impact.

The comm center said no one was injured in the incident.

WV511 showed traffic was slowed, but kept moving as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since been cleared.

Another rollover crash happened on I-79 just Thursday, a few miles north of the scene.