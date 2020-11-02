Brookhaven Fire Department responds to fire Sunday afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County 911 confirmed a fire broke out at a home on Estate Drive in Morgantown Sunday around 2 p.m.

Brookehaven, Cheat Lake, Cool Springs, and Granville Volunteer Fire Department Responded. Brookehaven Volunteer Fire Department said a family was home at the time of the fire and were not injuried. They also said the majority of the fire was contained within fifteen minutes.

Firefighters said that Brookehaven Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Cheif, Zachary Lipscomb called the fire completely under control within 30 minutes. They say the home is not a total loss but did suffer substantial damage.