BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A brush fire broke out about an hour ago near Saltwell Road in Bridgeport.

At least six fire departments have responded to the scene.

Residents in the area say one person was burning brush and it got out of control and burned most of a hillside.

No structures are reported to be damaged at this time.

Officials have closed one lane of Saltwell Road while first responders are using ATVs to get up the hill to control the fire.

