FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two fires broke out Tuesday in Pendleton County, requiring several crews from surrounding areas to respond.

Both fires were believed to have been caused by downed power lines due to high winds in the region, according to officials.

Smoke Hole Fire

According to a Facebook post from the Upper Tract Volunteer Fire Department (UTVFD), the first fire broke out in the Smoke Hole area of Pendleton County, leading 10 different crews from various departments to respond. The list of crews that responded include:

Upper Tract Volunteer Fire Department

Franklin Volunteer Fire Department

South Fork Volunteer Fire Department

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company

Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company

West Virginia Division of Forestry

Monongahela National Forest

Pendleton County Office of Emergency Management

Pendleton County 911

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

The post also thanked the local businesses in the Smoke Hole area that donated food for the crews who are fighting the blaze, as well as the UTVFD Ladies Auxiliary for organizing and arranging the donations.

Hidden Valley/Entry Mountain Fire

According to a Facebook post by Rick Gillespie, the emergency services coordinator for Pendleton County, the Hidden Valley/Entry Mountain fire broke out after the Smoke Hole fire and has claimed at least one structure.

Several crews, including those from the aforementioned list, responded to this fire. 12 News has reached out to Gillespie for more information but has yet to receive a reply at this time.

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

Both fires began amidst a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for most of the state, which indicates an increased fire risk in the area due to warm temperatures, low humidity, high winds or any combination of the three.

At this time, 12 News has yet to confirm from an official source if both fires have been extinguished.

This is a developing story, stick with 12 News for updates.