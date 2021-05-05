Buckhannon Kroger to be closed for repairs after electrical fire

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Buckhannon business will have to close its doors for repairs after an electrical fire.

Officials with the Buckhannon Fire Department said a call reporting a structure fire at the Kroger in Buckhannon came in at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday.

When the fire engine arrived on scene, firefighters confirmed that there was smoke showing on the right-hand side of the building, according to fire department officials.

Upon entering the business, firefighters found the fire contained to the electrical boxes in the building’s electrical room, firefighters said.

The fire department extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes of arrival, and there was no structural damage as a result, according to the fire department.

Firefighters deemed the fire as “not suspicious,” however, the Kroger will remain closed until further notice due to having to replace the electrical system, firefighters said.