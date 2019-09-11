Buckhannon man reported missing

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon man has been reported missing after not being seen since Aug. 30.

According to the Buckhannon Police Department, Ronnie Grumbine, 58, of Buckhannon, has been missing since Aug. 30 and last seen driving a silver 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a handicapped registration plate.

Ronnie Grumbine

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark tennis shoes, but an unknown shirt, officers said. Police also said that Grumbine is considered “endangered” at this time.

Grumbine was entered into NCIC on Sept. 10, and anyone with information on his whereabouts or comes into contact with him are encouraged to contact the Upshur County Comm Center at 304-472-9550.