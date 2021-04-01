UPDATE: Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort reopens after power lines fell in roadway

UPDATE (4/1/21 1:54 p.m.):

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhannon Pike has fully reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY (4/1/21 12:04 p.m.):

The area of Buckhannon Pike near the former RG Honda location has been shut down due to power lines in the roadway.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the roadway was shut down after a lines down call on Thursday morning.

At this time, First Energy workers are on scene to clear the power lines from the road, and the area is currently without power, according to comm center officials.

No word on when the road is reopening is available at this time.