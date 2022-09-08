UPDATE, SEPT. 8, 1:13 P.M.:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The precautionary lockdown at Buckhannon-Upshur High School Thursday was over a social media post that included firearms, according to Director of Safety and Emergency Management Matthew Sisk.

Sisk said that at this time, school has resumed, but parents are allowed to pick up their kids if they desire. There will be heightened security for the rest of the day, which Sisk said is part of the school’s procedure.

Sisk said law enforcement officers swept the building twice to make sure that the person who made the social media post was not in the building, and determined they were not. Sisk said police response was quick because there are West Virginia State Police barracks right next to the school and a Sheriff PO Officer is stationed inside the school.

The school will hold hostile intruder, stop the bleeding and spotting warning signs trainings at later dates, Sisk said.

Everything was done out of an abundance of caution, according to Sisk.

UPDATE, SEPT. 8, 11:46 A.M.:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — At around 11:40 a.m., on-scene law enforcement told 12 News that they were releasing students.

Law enforcement responds to the lockdown at Buckhannon-Upshur Highschool on Sept. 8, 2022. WBOY image.

ORIGINAL, SEPT. 8, 10:57 A.M.:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buckhannon-Upshur High School was put on a precautionary lockdown until further notice Thursday morning, according to an alert sent by the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The alert says that all individuals in the school are safe and secure and that visitors are not being permitted at this time.

