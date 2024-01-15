CAMDEN-ON-GAULEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fire crews in Webster County said that a structure was “already on the ground” when they responded to a Sunday morning fire.
According to a Facebook post by the Cowen Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the fire on Cranberry Ridge Road in Camden-on-Gauley at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The post said that when they arrive, the structure was fully involved and “already on the ground.” Several crews, including one from Nicholas County, responded the fire.
The fire department did not say whether the building was a residence or if anyone was injured.
Photos posted by the department show that the building was destroyed and that EMS also responded to the scene.