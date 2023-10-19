CAMDEN ON GAULEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fire departments from multiple counties responded to a fire in Camden on Gauley on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Cowen Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the structure fire on Strouds Creek Road at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday. The post said that stations 1 and 3 from Nicholas County and stations 1 and 2 from Webster Counties responded along with the Webster Memorial EMS.

Based on photos posted by the department, the building, which appears to be a residence, was almost completely destroyed in the fire.

(Courtesy: Cowen Volunteer Fire Department) (Courtesy: Cowen Volunteer Fire Department)

The post said that crews were on the scene for “multiple hours.” No other information about injuries or damage was provided.