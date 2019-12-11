Canadian-based helicopter makes emergency landing in Hendricks while en route to Charleston

HENDRICKS, W.Va. — A helicopter on its way to Charleston was forced into an emergency landing Monday evening after inclement weather and fog led to conditions where it could no longer fly.

On Monday, former Parsons Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Lloyd was at his home when he saw a helicopter fly by his home, travelling at a very low altitude, the former fire chief said.

Seeing how foggy it was outside, and how inclement the weather was, Lloyd followed the helicopter as it traveled to a farm owned by Frank and Rachel Roberts, Lloyd said.

Once he arrived at the Roberts’ farm, Lloyd got out of his truck and signaled for the hovering helicopter to land in an open field far from power lines and trees on the Roberts’ property, according to Lloyd.

When the helicopter landed and its two occupants exited, Lloyd said, the Robertses came to the site of the landing and spoke with them. Lloyd explained that the helicopter’s occupants were very thankful for the Robertses for allowing them to land their aircraft on their farm, then asked if there were any motels in the area.

The Robertses said there weren’t any places to stay nearby, but offered to let the helicopter’s occupants stay in their home for the evening, which they accepted, according to Lloyd.

The helicopter, Lloyd said, was on its way to Charleston and is owned by a company out of Ontario, Canada, called Helicarrier Helicopters.