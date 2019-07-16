Car fire shuts down I-79 near Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A vehicle fire has caused traffic delays near mile marker 140 on I-79, according to the Marion County 911 Comm Center.

According to officials with the comm center, the car was fully involved, which means it was completely on fire. No one was injured in the blaze, but traffic on the southbound lane was fully shut down until it could be contained.

Currently, one southbound lane was closed, as well as a northbound lane to allow first-responders to access, according to officials.

The Winfield, Valley and Bunner Ridge volunteer fire departments responded to the incident. The West Virginia State Police have been informed of the incident and will be conducting an investigation.