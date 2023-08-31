ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A vehicle fire broke out on Interstate 79 Wednesday that briefly caused northbound traffic to slow to a crawl.

According to officials with Harrison County 911, at around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a call came in reporting a vehicle fire on I-79, just south of the Anmoore exit.

When crews arrived they found that the car was engulfed in flames and briefly had to block traffic in the right northbound lane in order to extinguish the blaze. 911 officials have confirmed that the lane has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released, but 911 officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Crews from the Anmoore Fire Department and Stonewood Fire Department responded to the call as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Highways.