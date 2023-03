FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A car flipped during a single-vehicle crash near the Wendy’s on E Park Avenue in Fairmont late Friday morning.

The call for the accident came in just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Marion County 911 log.

Fairmont Police respond to the scene of an accident where a car flipped in Fairmont on Friday.

The Fairmont Police Department said that no one was injured and that the road was briefly closed while officers with the Fairmont Police Department and the Fairmont Fire Department responded.

The road has since reopened, police said.