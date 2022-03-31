HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – At least one person has been sent to the hospital after a car flipped multiple times on I-79 in Harrison County.

The accident took place around mile marker 126 on I-79 northbound. Crews were called at 2:37 p.m. At least one person was transported in an ambulance.

There are no details on the person’s condition or what caused the accident at this time.

Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were on scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with 12 News for updates.