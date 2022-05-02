MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On April 30, at approximately 4:32 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department received a call from a fire alarm activation at a two-story apartment building on 419 McLane Avenue.

After fire officials arrived at the scene of the call, personnel noted the presence of smoke and upgraded the call to a working structure fire.



Two activated sprinklers limited the fire while firefighters took control over the situation and numerous doors were knocked down to gain access to the fire. Alongside the building being ventilated to remove smoke, firefighters also used multiple tarps to protect the contents of surrounding apartments from water damage.

Thanks to the building’s fire alarm system, the building’s occupants were alerted and safely evacuated, resulting in no injuries. The only occupants in need of rescue from the apartment were one cat and one dog.

Fire investigators later determined that the fire started in the kitchen area. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is estimated that the building sustained $50,000 worth of damage.