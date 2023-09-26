CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A vacant home in Clarksburg caught fire on Tuesday.

The fire started at 433 High St. just before 6:30 a.m., the Harrison County 911 log shows.

Clarksburg Fire Department Capt. Walter Knight told 12 News crews at the scene that no one was inside the house at the time of the fire, that there was no power connected to the home and that no one was injured.

Fire damage to the vacant home on High Street in Clarksburg. WBOY images.

At this time, the City Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Knight said.

The 911 log shows that the Bridgeport and Clarksburg fire departments responded, as well as Harrison County EMS.