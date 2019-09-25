UPDATE: Both westbound lanes of I-68 in Monongalia County reopen following cement truck rollover

UPDATE (9/25/2019 4:45 p.m.)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Both Lanes of I-68 westbound have been reopened following the cement truck rollover that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Monongalia County.
ORIGINAL (9/25/2019 2:30 p.m.)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Both westbound lanes of I-68 in Morgantown have been closed following a cement truck rollover, West Virginia 511.
911 officials said they were alerted about the accident around 1:13 on Wednesday afternoon. According to West Virginia 511, a cement truck rolled over on I-68 near mile marker 7.5. Both westbound lanes of I-68 have been closed following the accident and crews are attempting to close I-68 eastbound lanes as well.
According to West Virginia 511, drivers should expect long delays for vehicle recovery and cleanup of spilled concrete. Officials urging drivers to get off I-68 at Exit 10.
911 officials said West Virginia State Police are investigating the accident. Troopers are still on scene.
