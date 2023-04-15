BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A camper on the Cheat River was rescued Saturday morning after being incapacitated overnight.

According to a Facebook post from the Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department, the Bruceton Brandonville VFD received a call at 5:57 a.m. about a camper who had fallen in a canyon around the “big splat” area of the Cheat River.

“Access to the patient required approximately a one mile hike through extremely rough terrain and communications were nearly impossible at the scene of the incident,” the post said.

(Bruceton Brandonville VFD photo)

(Bruceton Brandonville VFD photo)

(Bruceton Brandonville VFD photo)

(Bruceton Brandonville VFD photo)

(Bruceton Brandonville VFD photo)

(Bruceton Brandonville VFD photo)

(Bruceton Brandonville VFD photo)

After a “multi-hour operation” involving “multiple rope systems,” responders from Mountaineer Area Rescue Group, KAMP EMS and firefighters from Bruceton, Albright and Masontown were able to treat and evacuate the camper via air-lift to Ruby Memorial Hospital, courtesy of Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

The Facebook post included a video of the camper being airlifted from the area.