Firefighters at the Buckhannon water treatment plant respond to the leak. Credit: City of Buckhannon.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A chemical leak at the City of Buckhannon’s water treatment plant on Wood Street led to a brief mandatory evacuation order for anyone within a one-block radius Friday afternoon.

The order was in place for less than an hour. According to the City of Buckhannon’s Facebook page, no injuries were reported, and the chemical leak should have had no impact on the city’s drinking water. The city has not yet specified what chemical was leaking.

The City of Buckhannon Fire Department, Buckhannon Police Department, and Upshur County EMS responded to the leak.