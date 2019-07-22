Child abduction emergency issued for Marion County girl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Emergency Management Agency has issued a child abduction emergency bulletin for Marion County.

According to the bulletin, a girl was abducted from Fairmont.

West Virginia State Police are looking for 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield. She is white, 3-feet tall and 35 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Scritchfield was last seen at 785 Husky Highway, and she is believed to be in extreme danger.

The girl was last seen wearing summer clothing. There is no specific description of what she was wearing.

Authorities are advising that the girl was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, a.k.a. Trey.

The pair may be traveling in a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH 163.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scritchfield is asked to call

West Virginia State Police in Fairmont at 304-367-2850.