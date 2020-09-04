Child with burn injuries to be life-flighted from Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A life-flight chopper has been called to transport a child injured in Shinnston on Friday.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center the accident occurred on Friday at approximately 4:40 in the afternoon.

Shinnston and Worthington fire departments responded to the scene where they found a child with burn injuries, officials said.

The Harrison County EMS also responded, but due to the severity of the child’s injuries, Healthnet life-flight services had to be called, according to the comm center.

No further information is available at this time.

