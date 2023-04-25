NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — At least one Harrison County business was damaged in an early morning fire over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the Nutter Fort Fire Department, the department was alerted of the structure fire at 1623 Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 23. The building was a commercial structure that houses three business, including the “Finders, Not Keepers Thrift Store,” according to the post.

The post said that when firefighters arrived, they confirmed a working fire with heavy smoke. After forcing entry, crews located the fire in the back room of the thrift store and were able to extinguish it.

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

Crews also checked to see if the fire had extended to the room and forced entry into the neighboring businesses to see if it had spread there. The fire was placed under control almost an hour after the initial call at 5:17 a.m., according to the post, and no one was injured.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal was called to help with the investigation, according to the Nutter Fort Fire Department, and the Stonewood, Bridgeport and Anmoore fire departments as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also responded.