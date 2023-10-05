CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple departments in Harrison County were called to assist with a police chase through Clarksburg Thursday night that ended in a crash.

According to an officer with the Anmoore Police Department, at around 8:45 p.m., he attempted to perform a traffic stop on a silver SUV. When the SUV refused to stop, he chased it and radioed for backup.

The chase led the officer and several other members of law enforcement through Clarksburg until the driver crashed into a trailer hauling a boat that was parked in the lot of Quick Split Details in Clarksburg. Once the driver crashed, the officer said he got out of the vehicle and briefly attempted to run away before law enforcement was able to detain him.

A witness at the scene told a 12 News reporter that the driver of the SUV came “screaming around the corner” and was being followed by multiple police cars and heard a loud bang. Another witness said that the vehicle was a rental car.

The driver of the SUV has been transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Crews from the Anmoore Police Department, Nutter Fort Police Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harison County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the call.