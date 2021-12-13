Clarksburg Police Department cruiser involved in 3-vehicle accident; no injuries reported

A Clarksburg Police Department cruiser was involved in a collision on Dec. 13, 2021. (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg Police Department cruiser was one of three vehicles involved in a collision on Monday.

The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Chestnut Street and West Pike Street in Clarksburg, according to Harrison County 911.

According to a 911 official, no one involved in the collision was transported for medical treatment.

The cruiser received front-end damage. However, there is no word on what exactly happened in the incident.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the collision.